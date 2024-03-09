Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $13.87 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,369 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Albemarle worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,405,000 after buying an additional 853,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after buying an additional 612,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.49 and a 200-day moving average of $141.96. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $106.69 and a 1-year high of $255.32.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.75.

Read Our Latest Report on ALB

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.