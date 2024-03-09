Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.15% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $191,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after purchasing an additional 273,388 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,089,000 after buying an additional 193,217 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Shares of EXPD opened at $121.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.91.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

