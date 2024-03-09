Royal Bank of Canada Sells 354,529 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,529 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.57% of General Mills worth $213,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 342,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in General Mills by 60.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 17.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.80. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.