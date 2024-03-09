Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,627 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $13,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.46.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,872,217. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

