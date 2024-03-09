Sei Investments Co. Has $30.17 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,418 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of LPL Financial worth $30,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 524.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 229,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $263.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.93 and its 200 day moving average is $235.53.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.64.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $1,485,582.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,462.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

