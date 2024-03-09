Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.04 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04, Briefing.com reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Stock Down 7.0 %

AVGO stock opened at $1,308.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,218.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,024.03. The stock has a market cap of $606.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,386,994,000 after buying an additional 3,089,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,632,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,670,149,000 after buying an additional 794,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,712,789,000 after buying an additional 179,272 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.