Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.66 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. Genesco updated its FY25 guidance to $0.60-1.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-1.000 EPS.

Genesco Stock Performance

NYSE GCO opened at $26.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $304.37 million, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Featured Stories

