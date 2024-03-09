Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Announces Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 90.53% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Big Lots Trading Down 15.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $4.42 on Friday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 470.8% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,886 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.25.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

