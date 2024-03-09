ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.450 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.30-3.45 EPS.

NYSE ABM opened at $41.94 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

