Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.18)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.94 million. Infinera also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.180–0.100 EPS.
Infinera Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.85.
Institutional Trading of Infinera
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Infinera by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after buying an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
