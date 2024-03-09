Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.0-96.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.77 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.310 EPS.

Yext Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.75 and a beta of 1.27. Yext has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Yext by 311.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Yext in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Yext by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

