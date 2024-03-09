Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

ERH opened at $9.25 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $10.91.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

