Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance
ERH opened at $9.25 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $10.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.