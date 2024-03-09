ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:SMHB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SMHB opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.79.
