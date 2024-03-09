Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Decreased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,658 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $25,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2,761.9% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 538,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after buying an additional 519,238 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4,446.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,776,000 after purchasing an additional 204,516 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 65.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $115.17 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $115.38. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.55.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

