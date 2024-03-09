Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WDAY. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $264.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.71. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,488 shares of company stock worth $106,963,791. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

