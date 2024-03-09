AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,729,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 808,505 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $11,265,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

