Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $18.03 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,307 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,750 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,584 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

