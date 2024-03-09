Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $304.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.50.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.49. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 896.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

