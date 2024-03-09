Dexterra Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXT opened at C$5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$386.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of C$4.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.70.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

