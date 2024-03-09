Frontera Energy Co. Announces Variable Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Frontera Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FEC stock opened at C$8.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$689.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.32 and a 12 month high of C$14.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

