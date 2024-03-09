Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Declares Variable Dividend of $0.06

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Frontera Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

FEC stock opened at C$8.07 on Friday. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.32 and a twelve month high of C$14.30. The company has a market cap of C$689.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

