Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Total Energy Services Trading Down 1.2 %

TSE:TOT opened at C$9.45 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$7.36 and a 1-year high of C$10.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$377.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$218.00 million. Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post 1.5211931 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

