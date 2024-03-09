InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

Read More

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.