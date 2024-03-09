InPlay Oil Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
InPlay Oil Price Performance
OTCMKTS IPOOF opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.79. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.20.
About InPlay Oil
