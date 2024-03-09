GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

GAMCO Investors Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GAMI opened at $19.49 on Friday. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $488.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The company had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Featured Stories

