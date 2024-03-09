TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Declares $1.36 Quarterly Dividend

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 1.36 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
TORM has raised its dividend by an average of 94.7% per year over the last three years. TORM has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
TORM Stock Up 1.7 %
TRMD stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.
TORM Company Profile
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.
