TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Declares $1.36 Quarterly Dividend

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 1.36 per share on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

TORM has raised its dividend by an average of 94.7% per year over the last three years. TORM has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TRMD stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. TORM has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TORM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TORM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TORM by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TORM by 7.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TORM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

