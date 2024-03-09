Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 989 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.29% of RenaissanceRe worth $29,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,327,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,623,000 after buying an additional 704,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,503,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,935,000 after purchasing an additional 440,083 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,541,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5,777.5% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 329,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,468,000 after purchasing an additional 323,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,413,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $450,216,000 after purchasing an additional 305,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RNR shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.90.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $230.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $235.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.56 and its 200-day moving average is $208.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 34.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 880 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.59, for a total value of $200,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,565.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,130 shares of company stock worth $1,167,479. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

