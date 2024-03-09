Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 551,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,281 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $29,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,030,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $75.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

