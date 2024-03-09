Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEI. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

