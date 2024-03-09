Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.294 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 5.0 %

AQN opened at C$8.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.36. The firm has a market cap of C$5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$6.75 and a twelve month high of C$12.31.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.