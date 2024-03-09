Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Veralto has a payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Veralto to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $89.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.25. Veralto has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veralto

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $255,000.

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.