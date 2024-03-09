The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance

Shares of SWZ opened at $8.02 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $8.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.