The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Price Performance
Shares of SWZ opened at $8.02 on Friday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $8.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
