MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
MFA Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 96.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
MFA Financial Stock Performance
MFA Financial stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.11. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.
Institutional Trading of MFA Financial
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 520.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1,734.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
