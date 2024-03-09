MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

MFA Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 96.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

MFA Financial stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.11. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.58.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.75 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 520.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 1,734.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

