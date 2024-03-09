Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.44 Per Share

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 2.44 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Natural Resource Partners’s previous None dividend of $2.43.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22. Natural Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $102.00.

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 34.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

