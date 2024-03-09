MFA Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

MFA Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 96.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

MFA Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 2.11. MFA Financial has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 835,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,571,000 after buying an additional 42,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,157,000 after buying an additional 565,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after buying an additional 122,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,722,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 2,125,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

