Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Increases Dividend to $2.44 Per Share

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 2.44 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous None dividend of $2.43.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 2.9 %

Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $102.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 44.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

