Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the software maker on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $7.15 on Friday. Immersion has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $227.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 2,275.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,188,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 1,138,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Immersion by 160.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 960,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Immersion by 233.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 694,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Immersion by 91.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 825,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 393,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Immersion by 100.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 330,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

