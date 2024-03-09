ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.697 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

ING Groep has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ING Groep to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 205.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $104,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $148,000. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

