Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,050.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.57 million, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.13. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

