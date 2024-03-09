Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,050.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

NYSE GMRE opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $583.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GMRE

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 682,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 205.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 349,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,214,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,611,000 after purchasing an additional 290,697 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.