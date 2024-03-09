Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Performance

DDT opened at 26.14 on Friday. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1-year low of 25.00 and a 1-year high of 26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 25.77.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.