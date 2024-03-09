Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 233 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $438,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 61.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 242,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,617,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,040,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $392,760,000 after buying an additional 121,274 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.82.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $604.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $624.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $546.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

