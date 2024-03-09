Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LH. SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,756. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 0.4 %

LH stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.36 and its 200 day moving average is $213.72.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Stories

