875 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $158,723,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 2,074.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 22.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $355.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $363.80. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

