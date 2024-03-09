Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,574,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 938,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after buying an additional 50,693 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after buying an additional 94,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after buying an additional 216,926 shares during the period.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $35.04 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.05.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.