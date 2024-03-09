Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.46.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

