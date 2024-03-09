Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.57.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.