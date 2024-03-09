Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $38.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

