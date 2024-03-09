ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Up to $10.61

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.61, but opened at $11.19. ASE Technology shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 1,611,403 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 212.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

