Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,586,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346,826 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $975,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,563,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

VET opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.03. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0888 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.13%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

