BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 72.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 85.7% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,503 shares of company stock worth $8,916,478 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

